EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro recovery settling just below the 1.1020 level in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Broad-based USD weakness is lifting the Euro for the second consecutive day.
  • The level to beat for bulls is at the 1.1020 resistance level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). On Tuesday, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to three-year low at 49.1. The data triggered broad-based USD weakness.
 
Earlier in the London session, European Central Bank’s (ECB) nominated President Christine Lagarde made some dovish comments, however EUR didn’t have a bearish reaction.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1020 resistance as the market is trading below the main SMAs. Bears will need to reclaim the 1.0997 and 1.0968 levels if they want to resume the bear trend, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading above the 1.0997 support level and the main SMAs, suggesting a correction up in the near term. If bulls overcome 1.1020 resistance, the market could correct to 1.1042 and 1.1073 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1012
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.0974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1103
Daily SMA50 1.1173
Daily SMA100 1.1198
Daily SMA200 1.1274
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.098
Previous Daily Low 1.0926
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0959
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0946
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.094
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0906
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0887
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1048

 

 

