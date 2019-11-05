EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro records its worst daily decline since late September, trades near 1.1072 swing low

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is declining sharply from the October highs, now trading at its lowest in seven trading sessions.
  • The risk-on mood sparked by hopes of a US-China trade agreement is boosting the American currency. 
  • The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rebounded to 54.7 vs 53.5 expected, adding another boost to DXY.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1072 swing low.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DMA). 
 
This Monday, hopes of a US-China trade deal boosted the Greenback, later on, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.7 vs 53.5 forecast by analysts, giving another push up to USD.
 
 The Fiber is recording its worst daily decline since late September as it fell to 1.1063, its lowest in three weeks.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro is challenging the 1.1072 swing low while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. A daily break below the level is likely to open the doors to more weakness towards the 1.1043, 1.1020 and 1.0997 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading near seven-day lows below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Pullbacks are likely to be limited by resistances at 1.1089 and 1.1112 levels. Further up lie 1.1129 and 1.1147 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1074
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 1.1128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1091
Daily SMA50 1.1041
Daily SMA100 1.1124
Daily SMA200 1.1196
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1176
Previous Daily Low 1.1124
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1144
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1157
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.111
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1195
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1214

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

