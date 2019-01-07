EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro records its larger daily decline since late April

Euro drops to 6-day low, sub-1.1300 figure.

The market is under bearish pressure below 1.1320 resistance.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is losing considerable ground this Monday recording its largest daily decline since late April. The market is trading below the 1.1300 figure and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1320 support and the 100 SMA. EUR/USD can continue to slide towards 1.1260 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1320 and its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances are seen at 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels