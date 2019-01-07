EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro records its larger daily decline since late April

- Euro drops to 6-day low, sub-1.1300 figure.
- The market is under bearish pressure below 1.1320 resistance.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is losing considerable ground this Monday recording its largest daily decline since late April. The market is trading below the 1.1300 figure and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1320 support and the 100 SMA. EUR/USD can continue to slide towards 1.1260 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1320 and its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances are seen at 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1284
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0088
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|1.1372
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1296
|Daily SMA50
|1.1229
|Daily SMA100
|1.1262
|Daily SMA200
|1.1344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.135
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1378
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1306
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1438
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
