EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro records its larger daily decline since late April

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Euro drops to 6-day low, sub-1.1300 figure.
  • The market is under bearish pressure below 1.1320 resistance.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is losing considerable ground this Monday recording its largest daily decline since late April. The market is trading below the 1.1300 figure and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1320 support and the 100 SMA. EUR/USD can continue to slide towards 1.1260 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1320 and its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances are seen at 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1284
Today Daily Change -0.0088
Today Daily Change % -0.77
Today daily open 1.1372
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1296
Daily SMA50 1.1229
Daily SMA100 1.1262
Daily SMA200 1.1344
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1394
Previous Daily Low 1.135
Previous Weekly High 1.1414
Previous Weekly Low 1.1344
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1378
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1367
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.135
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1328
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1306
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1394
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1416
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1438

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles in the 1.1280 region as dollar demand returned

EUR/USD settles in the 1.1280 region as dollar demand returned

The greenback ends Monday on a higher note, up against all of its major rivals amid upbeat local data. Safe-havens suffered from a better market mood. European currencies hit by poor local Markit Manufacturing PMI.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD at the lower end of its daily range

GBP/USD at the lower end of its daily range

The Pound weakened on the back of persistent political uncertainty and dismal manufacturing output, now trading against the dollar in the 1.2630 area.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls sulking on the cease-fire outcome and dialled down Fed cut expectations

Gold bulls sulking on the cease-fire outcome and dialled down Fed cut expectations

Global markets were in "wait-and-see" mode ahead of the weekend's trade headline bonanza, where top-tier trade delegations gathered around the highly anticipated Trump-Xi meeting that went down on Saturday, resulting in a widely expected "trade cease-fire".

Gold News

Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle

Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle

The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.   

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location