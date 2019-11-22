EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro prints fresh weekly lows post-US Markit PMI

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD, on the daily time frame, is trading in a bear trend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Friday, the market is trading at fresh weekly lows helped by the upbeat US data. US Markit Manufacturing PMI in November (preliminary) improves to 52.2 vs. 51.5 expected.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is challenging the 1.1047 support level and the 50 SMA on the four-hour time frame. A daily close below the level would likely be a strong indication that bears are back in control. The decline could extend towards 1.1014/1.1000 zone followed by 1.0968 and 1.0945 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

  
The fiber is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The main resistances on the way up are the 1.1075 level followed by 1.1106 and the 1.1152 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, a breakout above the 1.1106 level on a daily basis could flip EUR/USD to bullish.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1046
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.1057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1075
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1089
Daily SMA200 1.1175
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1098
Previous Daily Low 1.1052
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1069
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1023
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1086
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1131

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD hits weekly lows amid poor PMIs, trade headlines

EUR/USD hits weekly lows amid poor PMIs, trade headlines

EUR/USD is trading around 1050, the lowest in a week. Euro-zone PMIs mostly disappointed. President Trump said a trade deal is potentially close, but markets are awaiting details.

GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.2850 amid poor data, USD strength

GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.2850 amid poor data, USD strength

GBP/USD is trading weekly lows around 1.2850. UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues and the dollar is gaining ground.

USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity

USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity

USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy. 

Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area

Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area

Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.

Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines

Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines

The sell-off in crypto markets is unrelenting, with further falls across the board. China's raid of Binance's offices in Shanghai has weighed on the mood.

