EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro pressuring weekly highs as ADP disappoints

  • EUR/USD is trading near the weekly highs above the 1.0900 figure.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.0940 resistance.
  • The ADP disappoints and weighs on the Greenback.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Wednesday, the ADP which is the forerunner of the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday disappointed with 135k vs. 140k expected in September. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. However, a break beyond 1.0940 can expose the 1.0960/85 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 1.0908 level followed by 1.0910 and 1.0890 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0931
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.0934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1008
Daily SMA50 1.1072
Daily SMA100 1.1158
Daily SMA200 1.1238
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0943
Previous Daily Low 1.0879
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0919
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0895
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0855
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0831
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0958
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0983
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1022

 

 

