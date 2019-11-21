EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro pressuring daily lows near 1.1060 after the London close

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD reversed earlier intraday gains on Thursday. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1043 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
Euro/Dollar, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday, the market rejected the 1.1100 handle in the New York session.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is trading below the 1.1077 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour time frame. The false bull breakout would gain credibility if the market closed below the 1.1043 on a daily closing basis. The primary levels to watch on the way down are likely located at the 1.1020, 1.0997 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The fiber is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. The main resistances on the way up are the 1.1077, 1.1106 and the 1.1152 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, a daily close above the 1.1106 level would be seen as bullish for EUR/USD.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1062
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1091
Daily SMA200 1.1176
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1082
Previous Daily Low 1.1052
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1116

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

