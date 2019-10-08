EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro nearing three-day lows near 1.0960 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is reversing the gains made at the start of the day. 
  • EUR/USD is challenging the current daily low and is nearing the 1.0960 support
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trapped in the 1.0960-1.1000 range. The spot needs a break beyond the 1.1000 handle and the 100 SMA to advance towards the 1.1025/43 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.0975 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistance is seen at the 1.0975 and 1.1000 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0965
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.0972
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0995
Daily SMA50 1.1059
Daily SMA100 1.115
Daily SMA200 1.1229
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1001
Previous Daily Low 1.0962
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0986
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0956
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0917
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1017
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

 

