EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro is trading near daily highs after the London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Euro is consolidating last week’s losses this Monday. 
  • In the medium term, the level to beat for sellers remains the 1.1065/1.1040 support zone.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). Last week, EUR/USD had its worst weekly decline since late September. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber, on the four-hour chart, is trading above its 100 and 200 SMAs. However, the spot is pulling back down from multi-week highs, trading below its 50 SMA. The level to beat for bears is the 1.1065/1.1040 support zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. A break below can send the Euro down to the 1.1000/1.0970 support zone.
 
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The exchange rate is trading between its 100 and 200 SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Strong resistance can be seen at the 1.1109 level. Further up, 1.1120, 1.1135 and 1.1167 are the next relevant resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1104
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1036
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1132
Daily SMA200 1.1204
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1124
Previous Daily Low 1.1072
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.106
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1008
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1144
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1164

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles with 1.1100, remains under pressure

EUR/USD battles with 1.1100, remains under pressure

The EUR/USD pair is struggling around the 1.1100 figure but capped by a Fibonacci resistance around 1.1110. The better performance of equities on the back of solid earnings reports plays against the greenback.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends advance on Brexit-related headlines

GBP/USD extends advance on Brexit-related headlines

The GBP/USD pair is trading above 1.2860, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK PM Johnson began the parliamentary debate over whether to hold a general election.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109

USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109

The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v

USD/JPY News

Gold slides to session lows, farther below $1500 mark

Gold slides to session lows, farther below $1500 mark

Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to fresh session lows, below the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour.

Gold News

China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain

China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain

Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures