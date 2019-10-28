EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro is trading near daily highs after the London close

- The Euro is consolidating last week’s losses this Monday.
- In the medium term, the level to beat for sellers remains the 1.1065/1.1040 support zone.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1104
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1036
|Daily SMA50
|1.1036
|Daily SMA100
|1.1132
|Daily SMA200
|1.1204
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1124
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1072
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.104
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1144
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1164
