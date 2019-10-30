EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro hovers near daily highs and 100-DMA ahead of Fed’s interest rate decision

  • The Euro is trading at daily highs ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1133 resistance in the near term.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). Investors are likely waiting for the Fed Interest Rate Decision this Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber, on the four-hour chart, is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs. The market is trading at daily highs above the 1.1113/20 support zone near the 50 SMA. The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1133 resistance. A break above it can lead the spot to 1.1150, 1.1165 and 1.1191, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1113/20 zone, 1.1088, 1.1070 and 1.1040 price levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1122
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1055
Daily SMA50 1.1037
Daily SMA100 1.1128
Daily SMA200 1.1201
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.112
Previous Daily Low 1.1074
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1084
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1056
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.113
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1176

 

 

