EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro hovering near daily lows as Fed’s Powell is bullish on the US economy

On the daily time-frame, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Friday, the US Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US) came in below expectations with only 130K jobs added in August vs. 158K forecast. However, the wages, the Average Hourly Earnings beat expectations with 3.2% vs. 3.1% forecast. Earlier, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said he was not expecting a recession in the US. His upbeat comments triggered some modest weakness on the EUR/USD currency pair.

