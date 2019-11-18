EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro holding above 1.1050 in quiet Monday’ s trading

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD starts the week with a modest advance to the 1.1070 level.
  • EUR/USD is currently correcting the early November decline. 
  • Resistance is seen at 1.1075, followed by the 1.1110 level.
  
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). Last week the spot corrected to the upside and moved above the 50 DMA today at 1.1041. The market also neared the 1.1060 level, which is the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement from the current November drop.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The Fiber is correcting up as it moved beyond the 50 SMA. The market is trading below the 1.1075 resistance near the 200 SMA. If the market is able to overcome this level, the next level of resistance might come in at the 1.1110 and 1.1150 levels. Further up lie the 1.1190 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1050, 1.1032 and 1.1016 support levels. Further down, 1.0986 is likely the level to beat for bears to resume the bear trend.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1064
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.1055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1087
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1098
Daily SMA200 1.118
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1058
Previous Daily Low 1.1014
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1115

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

