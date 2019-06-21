EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro grinds up approaching 1.1347 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, the single currency has been rebounding for the third consecutive day.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. Bulls broke above 1.1320 resistance opening to doors to 1.1347 which is a strong resistance. If cleared 1.1400 can become the next pit stop for bulls, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, there is mild support is at 1.1306 and strong support at 1.1260.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1326
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.1295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1233
Daily SMA50 1.1217
Daily SMA100 1.1263
Daily SMA200 1.1353
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1318
Previous Daily Low 1.1226
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1283
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1261
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1187
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1373
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1427

 

 

