EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro extends the range theme into Friday, near 1.1400 handle

- EUR/USD has been consolidating the all week.
- The main supports are located at 1.1348 and 1.1305.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend can be at risk. The market has been in consolidation mode the all week.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The market is trapped in a tight range between 1.1348 and 1.1400 figure. If sellers break 1.1370, the next support can be at 1.1348 and 1.1305, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is fading below 1.1400 resistance suggesting a potential pullback down in the short term. Resistances are at the 1.1400 figure and 1.1419 level.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1385
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1286
|Daily SMA50
|1.1227
|Daily SMA100
|1.1261
|Daily SMA200
|1.1345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1382
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1378
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1361
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1331
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.142
