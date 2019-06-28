EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro extends the range theme into Friday, near 1.1400 handle

EUR/USD has been consolidating the all week.

The main supports are located at 1.1348 and 1.1305.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend can be at risk. The market has been in consolidation mode the all week.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is trapped in a tight range between 1.1348 and 1.1400 figure. If sellers break 1.1370, the next support can be at 1.1348 and 1.1305, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is fading below 1.1400 resistance suggesting a potential pullback down in the short term. Resistances are at the 1.1400 figure and 1.1419 level.

Additional key levels