EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro erases overnight gains as greenback regains some shine

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Improving market mood is helping the US Dollar to regain some strength. 
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at the 1.1174 key support followed by 1.1135.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD has found considerable resistance at 1.1250 as the market is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback is gaining strength as the market mood is improving. China has re-valued the yuan giving the equity markets across the board some respite from the selloff seen this Monday.
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is retracing down after peaking at 1.1250 near the 200 SMA. The market is now declining towards the 1.1174 key support. If the market breaches this important level to the downside, EUR/USD could continue falling towards the 1.1135, 1.1121 and 1.1100 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading at daily lows below its 50 SMA suggesting a correction down. Bulls would need to retake the 1.1220 resistance followed by the 1.1255 level if they intend to resume the bull trend. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.118
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.1203
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1186
Daily SMA50 1.1236
Daily SMA100 1.1233
Daily SMA200 1.1301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1214
Previous Daily Low 1.1104
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1172
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1134
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1243
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1352

 

 

