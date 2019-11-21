EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro erases intraday gains, back near 1.1075 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD traded as high as 1.1097 but reversed course and is now virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1083 resistance.

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
Euro/dollar, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The market is trapped in a range for the third consecutive day. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot tried to break above the 1.1083 but is currently being rejected in the New York session. A daily close above the level could lead to the 1.1112 and 1.1152 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above the 200 SMA, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. The main support is seen at the 1.1043 level. However, a daily close below this point could lead to a secline towards the 1.1014 and 1.0991 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1075
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1091
Daily SMA200 1.1176
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1082
Previous Daily Low 1.1052
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1116

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

