EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro erases daily losses as US ISM Manufacturing PMI drops to 3-year low

On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). EUR/USD is recovering modestly as the US ISM Manufacturing PMI drops to three-year low at 49.1. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0961 resistance while trading below its main SMAs. Bears will need to reclaim this level if they wish to resume the downtrend towards the 1.0954, 1.0936 and 1.0913 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading above the 50/100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. The correction up can extend towards 1.0994, 1.1018, 1.1036 and 1.1070, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0973
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1114
Daily SMA50 1.1181
Daily SMA100 1.1201
Daily SMA200 1.1276
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0998
Previous Daily Low 1.0958
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0973
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0953
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0993
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

 

EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges

EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed.

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.

USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle

USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle

Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.

Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data

Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data

Gold prices extended gains following the release of the US ISM manufacturing report. It climbed to $1,549.70/oz reaching the highest level since Thursday and five dollars below the YDT high established August 26.

US recession: Manufacturing already in contraction – but EUR/USD may still fall

US recession: Manufacturing already in contraction – but EUR/USD may still fall

The US manufacturing sector may be contracting – indicating a recession. ISM' Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector has plunged to 49.1 points in August – far below 51.1 expected and 51.2 reported in July. 

