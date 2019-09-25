EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro enters the Asian session flirting with the 2019 lows

  • EUR/USD is testing a key support at the 1.0940 level. 
  • The 2019 low is not far away, currently at the 1.0926 level.
  • Further down, the next main support is located at the 1.0890 price level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD, on the daily time frame, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Political news in the United States boosted the US Dollar this Wednesday.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is hovering near the 1.0940 support level near the 2019 low, which is at the 1.0926 level. A break below 1.0940 can expose the 1.0890 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Euro/Dollar exchange rate is trading below the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting a negative bias in the near term. Resistance is located at the 1.0966 resistance and the 1.1000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0945
Today Daily Change -0.0069
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 1.1014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1029
Daily SMA50 1.1101
Daily SMA100 1.1173
Daily SMA200 1.125
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1024
Previous Daily Low 1.0984
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1009
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0967
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.095
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1071

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

