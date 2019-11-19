EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro entering the Asian session above the 1.1075 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The market is consolidating the recent gains above the 1.1075 level.
  • Resistances can be seen at the 1.1110 and 1.1150 levels. 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is trading above the 1.1075 level and the main SMAs. As the bullish pressure remains present above 1.1075, there is the potential for a move up to the 1.1110 and 1.1150 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1075, 1.1050 and 1.1032 price levels.
 

 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1078
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1083
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1095
Daily SMA200 1.1179
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1092
Previous Daily Low 1.1048
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1075
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1008
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1095
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1138

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

