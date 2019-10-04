EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week below the 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD ends the week traped in a range below the 1.1000 figure.
  • This Friday, the US Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) disappointed with only 136K vs. 145K forecast.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier this Friday, the US Non-Farm Payrolls came in lower-than-expected at 136K vs. 145K while wages at 2.9% vs. 3.2% forecast. 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is ranging within the 1.0960 and 1.1000 band. The market is challenging the 1.0985 resistance and a break beyond 1.1000 is needed for the October correction to move up towards the 1.1030 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 1.0974 and 1.0960 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0982
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.0975
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1001
Daily SMA50 1.1065
Daily SMA100 1.1154
Daily SMA200 1.1234
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0999
Previous Daily Low 1.0941
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0963
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0944
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0885
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1061

 

 

