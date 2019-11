EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro ends November with a bounce near the 1.1000 handle

EUR/USD ends November with a failed bear breakout below the 1.1000 handle.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1035 resistance in the medium term.

EUR/USD monthly chart

The Euro is ending November above the 1.1000 handle with the October’s range. The market is trading in a weak bear channel.

EUR/USD weekly chart

The market is trading at six-week lows while trading below the main weekly SMAs. All-in-all maintaining an underlying bearish bias.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD, on the daily time frame, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). However, the market is becoming increasingly choppy and a bounce from the 1.1000 handle appears more likely in the medium term. Resistances to the upside are seen at the 1.1035, 1.1047 and 1.1075 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels