EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ending Tuesday at its lowest in 8 days

- Euro is under bearish pressure below 1.1320 resistance.
- The level to beat for sellers is 1.1260 followed by 1.1220 support.
EUR/USD daily chart
Earlier in the London and New York session, EUR/USD attempted to regain the 1.1300 figure but sellers pushed the price near the daily low as Tuesday is coming to an end.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
Euro is trading below the 1.1320 resistance and the 50/100 SMA. The market can continue to slide down towards 1.1260 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting negative momentum in the short term. Resistances can be seen near 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1288
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1286
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1298
|Daily SMA50
|1.123
|Daily SMA100
|1.1262
|Daily SMA200
|1.1341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1373
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1281
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1254
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1437
