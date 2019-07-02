EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ending Tuesday at its lowest in 8 days

Euro is under bearish pressure below 1.1320 resistance.

The level to beat for sellers is 1.1260 followed by 1.1220 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

Earlier in the London and New York session, EUR/USD attempted to regain the 1.1300 figure but sellers pushed the price near the daily low as Tuesday is coming to an end.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Euro is trading below the 1.1320 resistance and the 50/100 SMA. The market can continue to slide down towards 1.1260 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting negative momentum in the short term. Resistances can be seen near 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels