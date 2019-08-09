EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ending the week near the 1.1200 handle as the market stays trapped in a four-day range

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Italian political uncertainties can negatively affect the EUR in the coming days.
  • The level to beat for bears is the critical 1.1174 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD has been consolidating for the fourth consecutive day. Fiber is currently capped by the 1.1253 resistance and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback is flat as the 10-year bond yields and US equities are both recovering. On the other hand, the sentiment on the EUR is set to remain negative, in part, to political uncertainties in Italy. 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Euro is currently trading in a range between the 1.1253 resistance and the 1.1174 level while capped below the 200 SMA. Bears would need a clear break below the 1.1174 key support which could lead to a retracement down towards 1.1138 and 1.1105, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market tried to break above 1.1220 resistance but the price was rejected. If buyers have a daily close above 1.1220 and 1.1253 it would likely invalidate the bearish scenario, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1203
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.118
Daily SMA50 1.1239
Daily SMA100 1.1227
Daily SMA200 1.1298
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1234
Previous Daily Low 1.1177
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1198
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.116
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.114
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1217
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1253
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1273

 

 

