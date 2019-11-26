EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro easing from daily highs, trading sub-1.1020 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading just below the 1.1020 level in the New York session.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0996 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the fiber is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Tuesday, the market is rejecting the 1.1020 resistance in the New York session. 
 

 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is consolidating the recent losses just above the November low while remaining under bearish pressure below the 1.1020 resistance and its main SMAs. The critical support to break for bears is likely located near the 1.0996 level close to the current monthly low. If bears gather enough strength and break this level on the way down, the market could decline towards the 1.0969 and 1.0910 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a tight trading while having rejected the 1.1020 resistance and the 50 SMA at the start of the New York session. A daily close beyond the 1.1035/1.1049 resistance zone could challenge the validity of the bear case in the near term.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1012
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1011
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1068
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1085
Daily SMA200 1.1172
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1034
Previous Daily Low 1.1003
Previous Weekly High 1.1098
Previous Weekly Low 1.1014
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1015
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1022
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1058

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

