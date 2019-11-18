EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level

- This Monday, the Euro extended the correction up which started last week.
- Resistances are seen at the 1.1075 and 1.1110 levels.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1074
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1087
|Daily SMA50
|1.1042
|Daily SMA100
|1.1098
|Daily SMA200
|1.118
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1058
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1014
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1058
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1115
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD choppy around 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. PM Johnson abandoned his plans for cutting corporate taxes, disappointing markets. Nevertheless, he remains in the lead ahead of the elections.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
Gold steadies above $1,470 following the risk-off rally
The precious metal gathered strength during the American trading hours on Monday as the latest developments about the United States (US)-China trade conflict caused investors to look for safe assets.
Dollar Slips Further on Trump Worries
The US dollar started this new trading week on its back foot, weakening against all of the major currencies. On Friday, we talked about the possibility of further losses for the USD but we did not expect it to happen so quickly.