EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • This Monday, the Euro extended the correction up which started last week. 
  • Resistances are seen at the 1.1075 and 1.1110 levels.  
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is trading near the 1.1075 resistance and above the 50 and 200 SMAs. If there is a follow-through on Tuesday, the correction up could reach the 1.1110 and 1.1150 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is retracing down while above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1050, 1.1032 and 1.1016 price levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1074
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.1055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1087
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1098
Daily SMA200 1.118
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1058
Previous Daily Low 1.1014
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1115

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level

Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level

The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD choppy around 1.2950 amid election speculation

GBP/USD choppy around 1.2950 amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. PM Johnson abandoned his plans for cutting corporate taxes, disappointing markets. Nevertheless, he remains in the lead ahead of the elections.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA

USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA

USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.

USD/JPY News

Gold steadies above $1,470 following the risk-off rally

Gold steadies above $1,470 following the risk-off rally

The precious metal gathered strength during the American trading hours on Monday as the latest developments about the United States (US)-China trade conflict caused investors to look for safe assets.

Gold News

Dollar Slips Further on Trump Worries

Dollar Slips Further on Trump Worries

The US dollar started this new trading week on its back foot, weakening against all of the major currencies. On Friday, we talked about the possibility of further losses for the USD but we did not expect it to happen so quickly.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures