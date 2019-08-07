EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro eases from daily highs, ends the day virtually unchanged near the 1.1200 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar recovers some strength at the end of the New York session. 
  • Wall Street indices are closing near their daily highs helping the greenback.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1174 key support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD ended its second day of consolidation while the market rejected the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback is somewhat tracking the US equity market. This Wednesday the US stock indices closed near their highs giving some support to the buck.
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD rejected the 1.1220 resistance and the 200 SMA, suggesting potential weakness in the medium term. However, bears need a break below 1.1774 critical support. If the market has a clear break below this level, the single currency could re-visit 1.1138 and 1.1105 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting a correction down in the short term. Bulls need a daily close above 1.1253 to resume the bull trend and reach 1.1282 resistance on the way up. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.12
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1186
Daily SMA50 1.1237
Daily SMA100 1.1231
Daily SMA200 1.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1251
Previous Daily Low 1.1168
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1219
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1163
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.108
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1246
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1329

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1200, dollar takes a breathe

The EUR/USD pair eased toward the current 1.1200 region on the back of a bounce in equities and recovering government debt yields after a poor US auction. Trade tensions remain the main market theme.

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD is trading at 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.

USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

The greenback selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the USD/JPY pair farther below the 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows set in the previous session.

Gold bulls take gold to another level, the $1500s

Gold prices have been capped at fresh highs through the $1500 psychological level as investors bank, once again, on the idea that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again as soon as next month, sparling some relief in US stocks with benchmarks paring back most of the session's losses.

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.

