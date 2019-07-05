EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro drops to 2-week lows after NFP report, sub-1.1260

The Euro is droppping below the 1.1260 support.

The next potential levels to watch to the downside can be 1.1217 and 1.1160.

Nonfarm Payrolls beats with 224K, EUR/USD drops

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is falling below 1.1250 and its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Sellers broke below 1.1260 support and the 200 SMA. The market can continue to weaken towards 1.1217 and 1.1160, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The currency pair is nearing 1.1217 support. A break below this level can open the doors to more losses to 1.1160. Resistances can be seen near 1.1264 the 1.1288 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels