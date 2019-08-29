EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro drifting down near weekly lows post US GDP

  • EUR/USD remains under pressure after the release of the US Gross Domestic Product.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1062 support followed by the 1.1033 level.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (GDP) came in line with expectations at 2% in the second quarter. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Fiber keeps drifting down below the main SMAs. The market is trading below the 1.1080 support, which is leaving the door open for a potential move down towards 1.1062 and 1.1033 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is near the weekly lows trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.1080, 1.1098 and 1.1117 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1071
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.1078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1133
Daily SMA50 1.1202
Daily SMA100 1.1209
Daily SMA200 1.1281
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.11
Previous Daily Low 1.1073
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1089
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.111
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.112

 

 

