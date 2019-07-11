EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro consolidates gains and trades near daily lows, sub-1.1270

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent gains below 1.1273 resistance.

Support is seen at the 1.1245 and the 1.1220 levels.

EUR/USD daily chart



EUR/USD trading in a bear trend below 1.1300 and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The market is currently trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is retreating from the weekly highs below 1.1273 resistance and the 200 SMA. To the upside, the next main resistance is seen at 1.1320 and 1.1355 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent advance above the main SMAs. If the correction continues, supports can be seen near the 1.1245 and the 1.1220 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels