EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro consolidates gains and trades near daily lows, sub-1.1270

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating the recent gains below 1.1273 resistance.
  • Support is seen at the 1.1245 and the 1.1220 levels.

EUR/USD daily chart
 

EUR/USD trading in a bear trend below 1.1300 and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The market is currently trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is retreating from the weekly highs below 1.1273 resistance and the 200 SMA. To the upside, the next main resistance is seen at 1.1320 and 1.1355 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent advance above the main SMAs. If the correction continues, supports can be seen near the 1.1245 and the 1.1220 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1266
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.1251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1286
Daily SMA50 1.1227
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1345
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1264
Previous Daily Low 1.1202
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.124
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1226
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1213
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.115
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1276
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1302
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1339

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD off the highs as US core inflation beats with 2.1%

EUR/USD off the highs as US core inflation beats with 2.1%

EUR/USD is above 1.1250 but off the highs after US core CPI beat with 2.1%. Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates and speaks again later today. The ECB minutes show a need to prepare for more easing.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY spikes post-US CPI, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY spikes post-US CPI, lacks follow-through

The US bond yields spike on hotter-than-expected US core CPI and provided a minor lift. The USD remains on the defensive amid expectations for 50 bps rate and capped gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark

Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark

Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.

Gold News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location