EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro clings to one-month highs above 1.1110 level

  • EUR/USD is clinging to multi-week highs in the New York session. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1140 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Thursday, the Fiber is surpassing the September highs and challenging the 100 SMA. 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The Fiber is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. EUR/USD is clinging to daily/weekly and monthly gains, hanging near September highs. A break above the 1.1140 resistance can open the doors to the 1.1160 and 1.1191 resistances on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at 1.1110, 1.1064 and 1.1041 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1124
Today Daily Change 0.0052
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1.1072
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0986
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1139
Daily SMA200 1.1214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1086
Previous Daily Low 1.1022
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1034
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1162

 

 

