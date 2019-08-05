EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro clings to daily highs ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

  • EUR/USD is approaching 1.1200 as the US Dollar is weighed down by the US-China trade war.
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at the 1.1180, 1.1120 and 1.1255 levels.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is having a recovery from the 2019 low as the market is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US-China trade war is weighing on the greenback. Also, US stock markets are down while investors seek refuge in government bonds, sending US bond yields to multi-year lows.
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1180 as the market accelerated above the 50 and 100 SMA this Monday. Bulls likely intend to continue to drive the market higher towards 1.1120 and 1.1255 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is challenging the highest point in seven days while above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support might emerge near 1.1138, 1.1121 and 1.1100 levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1174
Today Daily Change 0.0066
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 1.1108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1187
Daily SMA50 1.1236
Daily SMA100 1.1234
Daily SMA200 1.1301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1118
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.108
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1032
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1175

 

 

