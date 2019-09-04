EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro clings to daily gains as the London session comes to an end

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The common currency is recovering from multi-month lows on broad-based USD weakness.
  • The level to beat for buyers is at the 1.1042 resistance level.

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). On Tuesday, the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to three-year low at 49.1. The data triggered broad-based USD weakness.
 
Earlier in the London session, European Central Bank’s (ECB) nominated President Christine Lagarde made dovish comments regarding the monetary policy. However, the Euro didn’t have any bearish reaction.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trying to settle above the 1.1020 support level as the market is trading below the main SMAs. Bears will need to reclaim the 1.1020, 1.0997 and 1.0968 levels if they intend to resume the bear trend, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading above the 1.1020 support level and the main SMAs, suggesting a correction up in the near term. If bulls overcome the 1.1042 resistance, the market could continue climbing towards 1.1073 resistances and potentially to the 1.1100 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1024
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 1.0974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1103
Daily SMA50 1.1173
Daily SMA100 1.1198
Daily SMA200 1.1274
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.098
Previous Daily Low 1.0926
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0959
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0946
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.094
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0906
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0887
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1048

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains

EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains

The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.1030 following comments from different Fed officials, doing no favor to the dollar as a dovish stance prevailed. EUR gains moderated by Lagarde’s words, indicating the monetary policy will remain “highly accommodative.”

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds just below 1.2200 ahead of Brexit updates

GBP/USD holds just below 1.2200 ahead of Brexit updates

Hopes that MPs will be able to block a no-deal Brexit are keeping the Sterling up, although the market is waiting for the next round of Parliament’s discussions before extending their bullish bets.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: consolidation continues

USD/JPY: consolidation continues

Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.

USD/JPY News

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level

Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1535 region.

Gold News

Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch

Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch

Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  