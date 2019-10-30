EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro challenging daily lows ahead of Fed’s press conference

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected. The market is now going to focus on the press conference to find out if further rate cuts are on the horizon. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber, on the four-hour chart, is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs. The market is trading off daily highs below the 1.1113/20 resistance zone and the 50 SMA. The level to beat for buyers would be the 1.1133 resistance. A break above it can lead the spot to 1.1150, 1.1165 and 1.1191, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, this scenario would likely be in play this Wednesday if Fed’s Chair Powell proved to be dovish in the press conference. 
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The EUR/USD is trading between the 500 and 200 SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a sideways bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1088, 1.1070 and 1.1040 price levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1108
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1055
Daily SMA50 1.1037
Daily SMA100 1.1128
Daily SMA200 1.1201
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.112
Previous Daily Low 1.1074
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1084
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1056
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.113
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1176

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

