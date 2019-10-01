EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro challenging 1.0912 resistance after ISM Manufacturing PMI

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0912 resistance as the US Dollar is on the back foot following the recent news.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI data came in below consensus at 47.8 in September. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
The common currency, on the daily time frame, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the European session, the Eurozone inflation came in mixed, having little effect on EUR/USD. In the New York session, the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in below expectations at 47.8 vs. 50.1 forecast.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears look for a break below 1.0890 support for a continuation down towards 1.0835/20 support zone and 1.0770 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. The market is challenging the 1.0912 resistance. If the market holds this level, the correction up may extend towards the 1.0940 and 1.0975 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0911
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.0899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.101
Daily SMA50 1.1076
Daily SMA100 1.1161
Daily SMA200 1.1241
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0948
Previous Daily Low 1.0885
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0909
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0924
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0849
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0973
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

