EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro breaks to weekly highs near 1.1245 on Powell’s remarks

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is gaining steam as the market break to new weekly highs.
  • Fed’s Powell remarks were more dovish than expected, therefore USD negative.
  • Investors will focuse on Powell’s testimony at 14.00 GMT and the FOMC minutes at 18.00 GMT.
     


EUR/USD daily chart
 

EUR/USD trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is currently testing the 100 SMA. The written notes from Fed’s Powell were more dovish than expected, sending USD down across the board.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart
 

EUR/USD is recovering from the weekly lows as the market is testing 1.1245 resistance. The next main resistance is seen at 1.1270 near the 200 SMA, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart
 

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1245 and the main SMAs suggesting that bulls are in charge in the near term. Supports can be seen near 1.1245 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1248
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.1208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1287
Daily SMA50 1.1239
Daily SMA100 1.1258
Daily SMA200 1.1329
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.122
Previous Daily Low 1.1193
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.121
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1194
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.118
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1167
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1222
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1235
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1249

 

 

