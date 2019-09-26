EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro bounces from the 2019 lows ahead of ECB’s Draghi

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is bouncing from the 2019 low after the US GDP.
  • European Central Bank’s (ECB) Mario Draghi will be speaking at 13:30 GMT. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US GDP came in at 2% as expected. The Greenback weakened on the news, creating a bounce on EUR/USD. European Central Bank’s (ECB) Mario Draghi will be speaking at 13:30 GMT. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is trading above the 1.0940 support level. A break below 1.0940 can expose the 1.0890 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Euro/Dollar exchange rate is challenging the 50 SMA on the 30-minute chart. Resistance is located at the 1.0966 resistance. A break above that level can open the door to the 1.1000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0935
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.0951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1023
Daily SMA50 1.1095
Daily SMA100 1.117
Daily SMA200 1.1248
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1017
Previous Daily Low 1.0938
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0889
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0841
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1079

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

