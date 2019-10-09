EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro back into the range near 1.0980 ahead of FOMC Minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is back into familiar ranges below the 1.1000 handle. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0940 support, followed by the 1.0910 level.
  • The FOMC Minutes are scheduled at 18:00 GMT. 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 

On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback lost momentum in the European session. The FOMC Minutes scheduled at 18:00 GMT can lead to volatility

 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 

EUR/USD is back into the 1.0960/1.0985 range while trading below the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. A retest of the 1.0960/40 support remains on the cards as long as the market stays contained below the 1.1000 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is off the daily highs, currently finding no acceptance above the 1.0985 resistance. A daily close above the 1.1000 figure would be needed to neutralise the downside bias. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0982
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0991
Daily SMA50 1.1055
Daily SMA100 1.1148
Daily SMA200 1.1227
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0996
Previous Daily Low 1.0941
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0975
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1045

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD bounces from lows amid growing US-Sino trade spat

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 after falling due to growing trade tensions. The US decision to limit visas for Chinese officials weighs on sentiment ahead of Thursday's talks. The Fed's meeting minutes are awaited.

GBP/USD falls off the highs as DUP rejects EU Brexit concession

GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.22 as the DUP rejected an EU offer for a time-limit on the Irish backstop. Earlier, the pound jumped on hopes for a deal. Negotiations continue.

USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines

Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.

Forex Today: US-Sino spat weighs on sentiment, Brexit talks are on life-support, FOMC minutes eyed

The US slapped visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. The news dampens the mood ahead of high-level trade talks on Thursday.

