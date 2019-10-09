EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro back into the range near 1.0980 ahead of FOMC Minutes

- EUR/USD is back into familiar ranges below the 1.1000 handle.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.0940 support, followed by the 1.0910 level.
- The FOMC Minutes are scheduled at 18:00 GMT.
EUR/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback lost momentum in the European session. The FOMC Minutes scheduled at 18:00 GMT can lead to volatility.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD is back into the 1.0960/1.0985 range while trading below the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. A retest of the 1.0960/40 support remains on the cards as long as the market stays contained below the 1.1000 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0982
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.096
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0991
|Daily SMA50
|1.1055
|Daily SMA100
|1.1148
|Daily SMA200
|1.1227
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0941
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0879
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0911
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.088
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1045
