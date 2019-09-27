EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro advances towards 1.0960 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is bouncing up after disappointing US data. 
  • The market is now trading at fresh daily highs.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in the New York session, the Nondefense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft (August) in the United States, came in below expectations at -0.2 vs. 0% forecast. On the other hand, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure YoY came in line with expectations at 1.8% in August. 
 
 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/USD broke above the 1.0935 resistance after the disappointing data in the United States. The next main resistance to the upside is at the 1.0980 level. Support is seen at the 1.0935 and 1.0914 price levels. 
 
 
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a correction up in the near term. The market is likely en route towards 1.0980 resistance. If broken, the 1.1014 level can come into play, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0948
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.0922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1016
Daily SMA50 1.1088
Daily SMA100 1.1167
Daily SMA200 1.1245
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0967
Previous Daily Low 1.0909
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0931
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0945
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0898
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0839
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0992
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1016

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

