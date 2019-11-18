EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro advances to 2.5-week highs, nearing the 1.1100 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Euro is continuing the correction up which started last week. 
  • The next main resistance is seen at the 1.1110 level.
  
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market is continuing the correction that started last week. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot broke above the 1.1075 resistance and the main SMAs, opening the gates to further gains towards the 1.1110 and 1.1150 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is spiking while above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1075, 1.1050, 1.1032 and 1.1016 support levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1086
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.1055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1087
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1098
Daily SMA200 1.118
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1058
Previous Daily Low 1.1014
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1115

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

