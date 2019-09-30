EUR/USD technical analysis: Eight-day-old falling channel caps immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Short-term falling channel’s resistance-line will challenge the EUR/USD pair’s latest recovery.
  • A descending trend-line since August-start adds to the channel’s support.

The EUR/USD pair’s pullback from immediate falling channel might find it hard to sustain for long as it trades near 1.0940 during Monday’s Asian session.

The quote recently bounced off the support-line of a falling channel since September 18, which together with the bullish signal generated by the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicate pair’s further recovery to channel’s resistance line at 1.0967.

While pair’s upside past-1.0967 carries fewer chances, the same could escalate the run-up to last week's high near 1.1025. Though, a downward sloping trend-line since August 26, at 1.1070 now, could restrict further advances.

Alternatively, 1.0900 and channel’s support near 1.0880 could keep the sellers happy, a break of which could drag the quote to near-term falling trend-line to 1.0840.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0938
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1014
Daily SMA50 1.1083
Daily SMA100 1.1164
Daily SMA200 1.1243
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0959
Previous Daily Low 1.0905
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0938
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0925
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.088
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0964
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0988
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1018

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Eight-day-old falling channel caps immediate upside

EUR/USD: Eight-day-old falling channel caps immediate upside

The EUR/USD pair’s pullback from immediate falling channel might find it hard to sustain for long as it trades near 1.0940 during Monday’s Asian session. The quote recently bounced off the support-line of a falling channel since September 18.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 following recent political/Brexit headlines from UK

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 following recent political/Brexit headlines from UK

Although the weekend news from the United Kingdom (UK) has been downbeat, as usual, the GBP/USD pair repeats its bounce off 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as it trades near 1.2300 during the initial Asian session on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls tiring at key psychological resistance

USD/JPY: Bulls tiring at key psychological resistance

USD/JPY is flat in the open in Tokyo today, having been pulling back from its highs around 108.15 last week on the China jitters. USD/JOY currently trades at 107.94 and was a pip over the line at 108.01 earlier.

USD/JPY News

Gold struggles to keep face above $1,500 psychological level

Gold struggles to keep face above $1,500 psychological level

Gold is steady in the open at the start of this week, consolidating pressures from above. The yellow metal has suffered on speculative paring as geopolitical risks subside a touch, enabling risk-on assets some airplay.

Gold News

Trade Optimism Meets Reality of Disappointing PMI

Trade Optimism Meets Reality of Disappointing PMI

A new tariff truce between the US and China, coupled with the North Korean diplomacy and Russia-Saudi tentative agreement boosted investor confidence and sharp equity rallies. Japanese and Chinese equities rallied 2-3%. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures