EUR/USD technical analysis: ECB-day sends Euro down near 1.1100 level

  • EUR/USD lost some ground during the ECB press conference this Thursday. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1105/1.1092 support zone.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday, Mario Draghi presided its last European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. As expected, there was no change in monetary policy but Draghi remained dovish, sending EUR/USD to 1.1100. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro, on the four-hour chart, is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs.However, the market is pulling back down, challenging the 50 SMA. In order to extend the correction, bears need to break below the 1.1105/1.1092 support zone on a daily basis. A break below this area could see the 1.1090 and 1.1065 price levels becoming new targets, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Euro is trading below its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance can be seen at the 1.1120 and 1.1135 price level. Those resistances might be revisited on Friday. 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1104
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.1131
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.102
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1136
Daily SMA200 1.1207
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1141
Previous Daily Low 1.1106
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1127
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.118

 

 

