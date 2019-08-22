EUR/USD technical analysis: Drops to the lower end of 1-week old trading range

  • The EUR/USD pair faded an intraday bullish spike and quickly retreated around 40-45 pips from weekly tops to hit fresh session lows, around the 1.1070 region in the last hour.
  • The pair once again faced rejection near the 1.1110-15 supply zone and dropped back closer to the lower end of a broader trading range held over the past five trading sessions.

Given that the pair failed to capitalize on upbeat Euro-zone PMIs-led positive move, a subsequent breakthrough the mentioned trading range support - near the 1.1065 region - would pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts, which further reinforce the bearish outlook and clearly suggest that the near-term selling bias might still be far from being over.
 
On the flip side, any attempted bounce might still be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to meet some fresh supply near 100-hour SMA - around the 1.1100 round figure mark, which should continue to cap the upside near the 1.1110-15 region - the top end of the mentioned trading range.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1079
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1141
Daily SMA50 1.1215
Daily SMA100 1.1217
Daily SMA200 1.1288
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1108
Previous Daily Low 1.108
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1074
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1045
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.113

 

 

