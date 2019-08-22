EUR/USD technical analysis: Drops to the lower end of 1-week old trading range

- The EUR/USD pair faded an intraday bullish spike and quickly retreated around 40-45 pips from weekly tops to hit fresh session lows, around the 1.1070 region in the last hour.
- The pair once again faced rejection near the 1.1110-15 supply zone and dropped back closer to the lower end of a broader trading range held over the past five trading sessions.
Given that the pair failed to capitalize on upbeat Euro-zone PMIs-led positive move, a subsequent breakthrough the mentioned trading range support - near the 1.1065 region - would pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts, which further reinforce the bearish outlook and clearly suggest that the near-term selling bias might still be far from being over.
On the flip side, any attempted bounce might still be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to meet some fresh supply near 100-hour SMA - around the 1.1100 round figure mark, which should continue to cap the upside near the 1.1110-15 region - the top end of the mentioned trading range.
EUR/USD 1-hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1079
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1141
|Daily SMA50
|1.1215
|Daily SMA100
|1.1217
|Daily SMA200
|1.1288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1232
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1066
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1098
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1063
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.113
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades
EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed's Powell critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 as Johnson and Macron meet
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch
"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices.