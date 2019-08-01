EUR/USD technical analysis: Drops further towards 9-month old support-line

EUR/USD extends its post-Fed slid to fresh multi-month low.

Oversold RSI, 9-month old support-line may trigger the quote’s pullback.

EUR/USD extends its south-run to fresh low since May 2017 as it trades near 1.1058 during the Asian session on Thursday.

The pair now aims for 9-month old descending trend-line, at 1.1048, during further declines amid oversold levels of 14-day relative strength index.

Should prices refrain from respecting medium-term support and oversold RSI conditions, early May-2017 high near 1.1020 can offer an intermediate halt prior to pleasing the bears with 1.0950 and 1.0850 supports.

Alternatively, 1.1100 and a previous-day high near 1.1162 may keep limiting the pair’s upside ahead of 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 1.1182.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected