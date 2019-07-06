EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Downside pressure alleviated above the resistance line at 1.1284

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The weekly upside momentum in the pair failed just above the 1.1300 handle.
  • EUR/USD needs to close above the multi-month resistance line at 1.1284 to alleviate downside pressure and allow at the same time a potential test of April’s tops in the 1.1320/25 band.
  • If this area is cleared, the immediate relevant target should come at the 200-week SMA at 1.1343.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1267
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1276
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1193
Daily SMA50 1.1211
Daily SMA100 1.1276
Daily SMA200 1.137
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1309
Previous Daily Low 1.12
Previous Weekly High 1.1218
Previous Weekly Low 1.1116
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1268
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1242
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1215
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1153
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1106
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1324
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1371
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1433

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

