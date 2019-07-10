EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Door open for a test of the 1.1181/76 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD continues to linger over the key 1.1200 area ahead of key events due later in the day.
  • A decisive break below the key support at 1.12 the figure should pave the way for a test of the 1.1181/76 band, where coincide the mid-June lows and March’s low.
  • Looking at the broader scenario, while the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1326 caps the upside, the offered stance on EUR/USD remains unchanged.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1215
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.1208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1274
Daily SMA50 1.1224
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1348
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.122
Previous Daily Low 1.1193
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.121
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1194
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.118
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1167
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1222
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1235
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1249

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

