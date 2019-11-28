EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Doji on H4, fresh risk-off signal further recovery

- EUR/USD bounces off from two week low.
- Doji candlestick formation favors the reversal of the previous downtrend, Hong Kong bill also provides support to the pullback.
- Three-day-old resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement in focus.
Not only a Doji candlestick formation on the four hours (H4) chart but fresh risk aversion also help the EUR/USD pair to take the bids near 1.1010 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The pair recently came under pressure as the US dollar (USD) registered broad gains amid increasing hopes of a phase-one trade deal between the United States (US) and China. The odds of which are likely reduced now, which in turn could negatively affect the greenback.
Read: Hong Kong government: Reiterates bills are unnecessary and unwarranted
Technically, the Doji candlestick pattern indicates the reversal of the previous declines. In doing so, a three-day-old falling trend line around 1.1025 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last two weeks’ move, near 1.1030, could return to the chart.
However, pair’s further recovery can be challenged by November 20/21 lows near 1.1050/55, if not then 1.1085 and 1.1100 will become buyers’ favorites.
On the downside, pair’s declines below the monthly low surrounding 1.0990 could diver sellers to 1.0940 and 1.0900 rest points.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: Recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1006
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.1001
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1056
|Daily SMA50
|1.1042
|Daily SMA100
|1.1081
|Daily SMA200
|1.1169
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1027
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0992
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1098
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1014
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Doji on H4, fresh risk-off signal further recovery
Not only a Doji candlestick formation on the four hours (H4) chart but fresh risk aversion also help the EUR/USD to take the bids near 1.1010 during Asian session.
GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead
GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: Off six-month highs as President Trump signs Hong Kong Democracy bill
The USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity in the Asian session, possibly due to fears the US’s decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk CN and derail the ongoing trade negotiations.
Gold: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445
Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day. The moderate gain, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day MA is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.
Trump Bumps Risk Appetite By Signing Hong Kong Bill
Well, Trump finally did it (no, not the Putinesque image of himself as a boxer) – he signed the Hong Kong Treaty after UK markets closed, sending risk appetite into a tailspin.