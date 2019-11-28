EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Doji on H4, fresh risk-off signal further recovery

EUR/USD bounces off from two week low.

Doji candlestick formation favors the reversal of the previous downtrend, Hong Kong bill also provides support to the pullback.

Three-day-old resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement in focus.

Not only a Doji candlestick formation on the four hours (H4) chart but fresh risk aversion also help the EUR/USD pair to take the bids near 1.1010 during Thursday’s Asian session.

The pair recently came under pressure as the US dollar (USD) registered broad gains amid increasing hopes of a phase-one trade deal between the United States (US) and China. The odds of which are likely reduced now, which in turn could negatively affect the greenback.

Read: Hong Kong government: Reiterates bills are unnecessary and unwarranted

Technically, the Doji candlestick pattern indicates the reversal of the previous declines. In doing so, a three-day-old falling trend line around 1.1025 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last two weeks’ move, near 1.1030, could return to the chart.

However, pair’s further recovery can be challenged by November 20/21 lows near 1.1050/55, if not then 1.1085 and 1.1100 will become buyers’ favorites.

On the downside, pair’s declines below the monthly low surrounding 1.0990 could diver sellers to 1.0940 and 1.0900 rest points.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: Recovery expected