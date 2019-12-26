EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Doji on D1, bearish MACD doubt latest recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD pulls back amid bearish MACD after flashing a bearish candlestick formation during the previous day.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci, 100-DMA are immediate supports on sellers’ radar.
  • Bulls await a clear break of 200-DMA to question the monthly top.

Having registered a bearish Doji candlestick formation on a previous day, EUR/USD steps back to 1.1100 during early Friday.

In addition to the bearish candlestick, 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) also indicates bearish signals. As a result, sellers may look for entry targeting 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of October-December upside, at 1.1078.

However, pair’s declines below 1.1078 are likely to be challenged by 100-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) near 1.1060.

If at all bears refrain from respecting 1.1060, an ascending trend line since early-October, at 1.1030 now, will be the key to watch.

On the upside, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1125 offers immediate resistance to the pair ahead of the 200-DMA level of 1.1145.

In a case where prices manage to cross 1.1145 on a daily closing basis, the monthly high of 1.1200 will be on the bulls’ watch-list.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1099
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 1.111
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1094
Daily SMA50 1.1085
Daily SMA100 1.1063
Daily SMA200 1.1146
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1314
Previous Daily Low 1.1074
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1222
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1166
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1017
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0925
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1258
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1407
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1499

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD nears five-month high amid broad USD weakness, phase-one optimism

AUD/USD nears five-month high amid broad USD weakness, phase-one optimism

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6950, a level close to the highest since July 26, amid the initial Asian trading session on Friday.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY drops to 109.55 after Japan’s data dump

USD/JPY drops to 109.55 after Japan’s data dump

USD/JPY steps back to 109.55 surrounding Friday’s Tokyo open. The pair recently took note of headlines data, BOJ Summary of Opinions while trimming some of its latest gains.

USD/JPY News

Durable goods orders for November are not coal for Christmas

Durable goods orders for November are not coal for Christmas

The unforeseen plunge in durable goods orders last month is not a sign that consumers and business executives are pocketing their credit cards for the holiday season.

Read more

WTI flashes fresh 14-week top following surprise API draw, geopolitical catalysts

WTI flashes fresh 14-week top following surprise API draw, geopolitical catalysts

WTI takes the bids to $61.80 by the press time of early Friday morning in Asia. The energy benchmark cheers the nearness to the signing of the phase-one deal between the US and China.

Oil News

USD/JPY drops to 109.55 after Japan’s data dump

USD/JPY drops to 109.55 after Japan’s data dump

USD/JPY steps back to 109.55 surrounding Friday’s Tokyo open. The pair recently took note of headlines data, BOJ Summary of Opinions while trimming some of its latest gains.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures