EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Doji on D1, bearish MACD doubt latest recovery

- EUR/USD pulls back amid bearish MACD after flashing a bearish candlestick formation during the previous day.
- 38.2% Fibonacci, 100-DMA are immediate supports on sellers’ radar.
- Bulls await a clear break of 200-DMA to question the monthly top.
Having registered a bearish Doji candlestick formation on a previous day, EUR/USD steps back to 1.1100 during early Friday.
In addition to the bearish candlestick, 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) also indicates bearish signals. As a result, sellers may look for entry targeting 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of October-December upside, at 1.1078.
However, pair’s declines below 1.1078 are likely to be challenged by 100-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) near 1.1060.
If at all bears refrain from respecting 1.1060, an ascending trend line since early-October, at 1.1030 now, will be the key to watch.
On the upside, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1125 offers immediate resistance to the pair ahead of the 200-DMA level of 1.1145.
In a case where prices manage to cross 1.1145 on a daily closing basis, the monthly high of 1.1200 will be on the bulls’ watch-list.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1099
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.111
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1094
|Daily SMA50
|1.1085
|Daily SMA100
|1.1063
|Daily SMA200
|1.1146
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1074
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1066
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1166
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1017
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1407
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1499
