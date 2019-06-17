EUR/USD technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond previous support

- A successful break of support-turned-resistance becomes necessary to validate the latest recovery.
- 1.1250 and 100-SMA act as follow-on resistances whereas 1.1180 can please immediate sellers.
Even after witnessing pullbacks, EUR/USD buyers await a sustained break of previous support-confluence (now resistance) while the quote is on the bids near 1.1224 during early Monday.
Not only 21 and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of January – May downturn also highlights the importance of 1.1220/25 area, a successful rise above the same can trigger the pair’s fresh upside to 1.1250 and then to 100-day SMA level of 1.1270.
While 1.1300 and current month high around 1.1350 might question bulls past-1.1270, an extended north-run beyond 1.1350 might not refrain from challenging 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1402.
On the downside, 1.1200 and 1.1180 may entertain sellers during the pullback.
Additionally, 1.1145 and 1.1107 can flash on the chart should prices slip beneath 1.1180.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1224
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.121
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.122
|Daily SMA50
|1.122
|Daily SMA100
|1.1271
|Daily SMA200
|1.1361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1291
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
