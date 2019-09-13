EUR/USD technical analysis: Bullish outside day favors a rise to 1.11

- EUR/USD's daily chart shows a bullish outside day candlestick pattern.
- Key indicators are also flashing bullish signals, adding credence to the candlestick arrangement.
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1065, having hit a low of 1.1055 a few minutes before press time.
On Thursday, the currency pair hit a high and low of 1.1087 and 1.0927, respectively, before ending the day with gains at 1.10635. The price action engulfed the highs and lows set in the preceding six trading days.
Essentially, the pair created a big bullish outside day pattern on the daily candlestick chart. That candle has appeared at the bottom of an established downtrend and indicates an impending trend change.
The moving average convergence divergence histogram, a widely-tracked trend-following indicator, is gaining altitude above the zero line, indicating a strengthening of bullish momentum.
Further, the 5- and 10-day moving averages (MA) are reporting a bullish crossover.
Put simply, the path of least resistance is to the higher side and the pair could challenge and possibly beak above 1.11 during the day ahead.
On the downside, 1.0927 (Thursday's low) is the level to beat for the bears.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1065
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1055
|Daily SMA50
|1.1134
|Daily SMA100
|1.1185
|Daily SMA200
|1.1263
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0927
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0926
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1026
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.128
