EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish attempts limited around 1.1100

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is looking to recover from sub-1.1000 levels amidst a persistent and moderate bid tone around the Greenback.
  • Occasional bullish attempts now face key hurdle in the 1.1100 neighbourhood, where converge the 3-month resistance line and post-ECB tops.
  • Above this area the downside pressure should alleviate somewhat and allow for a test to the 55-day SMA at 1.1132 and late August peak at 1.1163.

Today last price 1.1017
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.1003
 
Daily SMA20 1.1051
Daily SMA50 1.1127
Daily SMA100 1.1183
Daily SMA200 1.1259
Previous Daily High 1.1084
Previous Daily Low 1.0993
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1028
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.097
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1152

 

 

EUR/USD stays above 1.1000 post-mixed German ZEW

EUR/USD holds the upside above the 1.10 handle, despite mixed German ZEW survey. The bulls appear to lack follow-through amid fears over the US tariffs on the EU, in the wake of the latter's illegal subsidies of Airbus. 

GBP/USD back below 1.2400, as UK Supreme Court hearings get underway

GBP/USD meets fresh supply and loses the 1.24 handle once again, as the pound takes a knock lower, wth UK Supreme Court hearings on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension get underway. 

USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00

USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure. 

Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and retreated farther below the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gasoline and the Gulf

The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will  begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.

