EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD recovers from near-term key support lines.
  • 100-day SMA, the three-week-old rising trend line will challenge buyers.

EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since October 01.

As a result, buyers will target 50% Fibonacci retracement of the previous month upside, at 1.1030, as immediate resistance ahead of confronting 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.1065.

Though, 1.1080/85 area including 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a falling trend line since November 04 could keep pair’s further upside in check.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below 1.1015 support line will shift the market’s focus to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0994 and October 08 low near 1.0940.

If bears dominate past-1.0940, the October month’s bottom close to 1.0880 will become their favorite.

Traders should observe that the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator keeps flashing bearish signals and raise doubts on any recovery.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1022
Today Daily Change -1 pip
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 1.1023
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1073
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1087
Daily SMA200 1.1174
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1088
Previous Daily Low 1.1014
Previous Weekly High 1.1098
Previous Weekly Low 1.1014
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.106
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0921
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1069
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1143

 

 

